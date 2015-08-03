FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Joe Jackson, father of Michael and Janet, out of Brazil hospital
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 3, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Joe Jackson, father of Michael and Janet, out of Brazil hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family of musical performers holds a Brazilian soccer club Corinthians jersey during a visit to Corinthians training center in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Araujo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family of musical performers, was discharged on Monday from the Sao Paulo hospital where he had been treated following a stroke.

Jackson, who came to Brazil to celebrate his 87th birthday, was diagnosed with a stroke associated with cardiac arrhythmia on July 27, the Albert Einstein hospital said last week.

A press representative for the hospital said on Monday that Jackson’s health had improved enough to warrant his release.

Joe was estranged from Michael - who was one of the world’s most successful and best-known performers - before the pop star’s 2009 death. He also strayed apart from his wife, Katherine, and many of his other eight children.

Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.