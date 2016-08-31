FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Joe Sutter, father of the 747, passes away at 95
#Business News
August 31, 2016 / 12:03 AM / a year ago

Joe Sutter, father of the 747, passes away at 95

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Joe Sutter, Boeing's chief engineer on the original jumbo, and known as the "father of the 747." walks in front of a newly unveiled 747-8 jumbo passenger jet at the company's Everett, Washington commercial airplane manufacturing facility, February 13, 2011.Anthony Bolante

(Reuters) - Joe Sutter, known for leading Boeing Co's engineering team for the iconic 747 jumbo jet in the mid-1960s, died on Tuesday at the age of 95.

In addition to the 747, Sutter worked on projects including the 737 and 707 aircraft models, Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive officer Ray Conner said in a message to employees.

Sutter and his team became known as "the Incredibles," for producing the world's largest airplane within 29 months from the time of conception.

Sutter served the company as a consultant after his retirement from the company in 1986.

Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
