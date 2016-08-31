Joe Sutter, father of the 747, passes away at 95

Joe Sutter, Boeing's chief engineer on the original jumbo, and known as the ''father of the 747.'' walks in front of a newly unveiled 747-8 jumbo passenger jet at the company's Everett, Washington commercial airplane manufacturing facility, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Joe Sutter, known for leading Boeing Co's engineering team for the iconic 747 jumbo jet in the mid-1960s, died on Tuesday at the age of 95.

In addition to the 747, Sutter worked on projects including the 737 and 707 aircraft models, Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive officer Ray Conner said in a message to employees.

Sutter and his team became known as "the Incredibles," for producing the world's largest airplane within 29 months from the time of conception.

Sutter served the company as a consultant after his retirement from the company in 1986.

