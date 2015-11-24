FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Entertainment News
November 24, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

Actor John Stamos sentenced to three years' probation in DUI case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cast members John Stamos participates in the FOX "Grandfathered" panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer 2015 Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actor John Stamos pleaded no contest on Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of driving in Beverly Hills, California, under the influence of a drug and was sentenced to three years’ probation, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said.

Stamos, 52, was also ordered by Los Angeles County Superior Court to complete a three-month alcohol abuse program, attend 52 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and take two hours of addiction counseling, District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ricardo Santiago said.

The court orders alcohol recovery programs also in cases of substance abuse.

The actor was arrested on June 12 on suspicion of driving under the influence, after witnesses reported Stamos was “behaving strangely and driving erratically.” Officials at the time did not specify what substance was involved.

Stamos is currently the star of Fox TV sitcom “Grandfathered” and is best known for his role in sitcom “Full House,” which ran from 1987 to 1995.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

