Drake returns to Billboard No.1 for 13th time with 'Views'
Canadian rapper Drake returned to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with "Views" on Monday after a seven-week break from the top spot.
LONDON London's Madame Tussauds museum said on Wednesday it had separated its wax figure replicas of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt after the Hollywood power couple announced their split.
Jolie's attorney said on Tuesday the actress had filed for divorce from Pitt, her romantic partner since 2005 and husband of two years.
"We reacted quickly to yesterday's news of the separation of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and their plans to divorce by mirroring the separation in the attraction," a Madame Tussauds spokesperson said.
"The couple's wax figures, which were launched in 2013, have been split up and are now featured at a respectful distance from each other. Angelina is keeping Nicole Kidman company and Brad Pitt is with his several time co-star Morgan Freeman."
(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)
MILAN Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana transported guests to a warm and busy Italian street setting for their spring/summer 17 catwalk show on Sunday, in one of the most flamboyant displays of Milan fashion week.
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Denzel Washington hit the bullseye again. "The Magnificent Seven," the Oscar-winner's first western, topped the box office, picking up a solid $35 million.