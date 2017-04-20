FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Julia Roberts named People's 'most beautiful' for record fifth time
#Entertainment News
April 19, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 4 months ago

Julia Roberts named People's 'most beautiful' for record fifth time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Julia Roberts was named People magazine's world's most beautiful woman for a record 5th time on Wednesday, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Roberts, 49, was first given the annual honor in 1991, a year after she skyrocketed to fame in the romantic comedy "Pretty Woman." She was also named most beautiful woman in 2000, 2005 and 2010.

"I'm very flattered," Roberts told People magazine, adding "I think I'm currently peaking."

The actress, who won an Oscar in 2001 for playing against type in "Erin Brockovich," has been married for 14 years to cinematographer Danny Moder, with whom she has three children.

Former "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston was last year's most beautiful woman for People magazine.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

