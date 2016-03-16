FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Justin Bieber settles photographer assault lawsuit
March 16, 2016 / 9:33 PM / a year ago

Justin Bieber settles photographer assault lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer Justin Bieber arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - A lawsuit over Justin Bieber’s 2012 run-in with a photographer in California while on a date with Selena Gomez has been settled out of court, the photographer’s attorney said on Wednesday.

Jose Osmin Hernandez Duran had sued the Canadian pop star for assault and emotional distress, saying Bieber kicked and punched him outside a shopping center on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

A trial had been scheduled to start in Los Angeles on Wednesday but Duran’s attorney, Steven Madison, said the case had been resolved but that the terms were confidential.

Duran said in his lawsuit that he was taking photos of Bieber driving out of a car parking space when the singer got out, kicked him and delivered a punch before driving off.

Bieber, now 22, had a string of run-ins with photographers and the law between 2012-2014 as he evolved from a baby-faced heartthrob who found fame at age 13 to a young man. He and Gomez split in 2014 after a much publicized on-and-off relationship.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
