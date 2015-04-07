Rapper Kanye West settles lawsuit with photographer over scuffle

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Kanye West settled on Tuesday with a photographer who had sued him a over a scuffle in 2013, with the rapper agreeing to terms that include an apology to avoid a trial over the lawsuit.

West, 37, settled the suit that celebrity attorney Gloria Allred had filed on behalf of Daniel Ramos, who was involved in an altercation with the Grammy-winning rapper outside of Los Angeles International Airport in July 2013.

Allred did not reveal the terms of the settlement, but said one of the requirements included West apologizing to Ramos, which was captured in a photograph she put out with a statement on Tuesday.

“We believe that this case sent an important message. Celebrities are not above the law, and they have no right to physically attack someone simply because they were asked a question,” Allred said.

Representatives for West did not respond to requests for comment. Following the settlement, Allred said she filed for a dismissal of the case, which had been due to go to trial on April 14.

West pleaded no contest in Los Angeles court in March 2014 to misdemeanor charges stemming from the incident with Ramos, which was captured in a video posted on celebrity news website TMZ. It showed the rapper appearing to lunge at Ramos.West was placed on probation for 24 months and ordered to complete 240 hours of community service and 24 anger management sessions.