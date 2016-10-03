FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kanye West ends live performance in New York due to family emergency
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
October 3, 2016 / 3:55 AM / a year ago

Kanye West ends live performance in New York due to family emergency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kanye West on stage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., in this August 28, 2016 file photo.Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rapper Kanye West abruptly ended a performance in New York on Sunday night, citing a family emergency, the venue said in a statement.

"Due to an emergency, Kanye West had to end his performance early," the Meadows Music Festival said in a post on Twitter, adding "Please get home safely."

"I'm sorry I have a family emergency, I have to stop the show," West said in video footage posted on Twitter by fans who were filming the performance in the New York borough of Queens.

West had been on stage for just under an hour when he said he had to leave. He did not specify the nature of the emergency.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian, as well as her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are in Paris, Billboard magazine reported on its web site, citing their recent Snapchat posts.

Fan reaction on social media sites was mixed, with some saying emergencies can happen to anyone, but others complaining they had paid $300 for tickets and didn't get their money's worth.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.