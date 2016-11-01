FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
Fans welcome back Kim Kardashian after social media silence
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
November 1, 2016 / 3:45 PM / in 10 months

Fans welcome back Kim Kardashian after social media silence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Reality star Kim Kardashian has returned to social media, posting on Facebook for the first time since a robbery in Paris last month forced her to retreat from her busy public life.

Kardashian, who grew a multimillion-dollar brand through her prolific Twitter, Instagram and other social media postings that attract tens of millions of followers, put up three Facebook entries late on Monday, but made no reference to the robbery at gunpoint in Paris.

Instead she posted a link to old Kardashian Halloween family videos, linked to Halloween costume ideas from her personal assistant, and shared what appeared to be an old photo of herself sitting and looking at her cell phone.

Fans, writing in French, Spanish, Portuguese and English, welcomed her return. "Kim you were so missed, so happy you are coming back to us," commented Rebecca Vassimon. "Welcome back to social media Kim from Morocco. We love you," wrote Laila Amri.

Last week, the 36-year-old resumed filming her TV show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," which was put on hold after the Oct. 3 attack when she was tied up and held at gunpoint while her jewelry was taken. No arrests have been made.

Kardashian, who has used social media and the TV show to document every detail of her life and that of her sisters, adopted a low profile after the attack following criticism that she had made herself vulnerable by constant displays of her wealth.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian said last month that Kim had suffered "emotional terror" and that the robbery had proved a "wake-up call to make a lot of life adjustments."

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Tom Brown

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.