Kim Kardashian West participates in a television interview as she arrives for the 20th Annual Webby Awards in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Monday dropped a U.S. defamation lawsuit against a website for claiming she had staged an armed robbery in Paris.

Kardashian withdrew the lawsuit filed this month in New York against U.S. celebrity gossip site MediaTakeOut, according to a court document. The federal lawsuit was dropped without prejudice, meaning Kardashian could refile it.

MediaTakeOut had reported that Kardashian, 35, had faked the robbery and then filed a fraudulent insurance claim. The website and a lawyer for Kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

French police said she was robbed at gunpoint of some $10 million in jewelry by masked men who tied her up in her Paris apartment early on Oct. 3.

The lawsuit had sought unspecified damages for defamation. It named MediaTakeOut.com and its founder, Fred Mwangaguhunga, as defendants.

Kardashian had been criticized for making herself vulnerable by posting photos of her $4 million dollar engagement ring and other jewelry in the days before the Paris attack.

