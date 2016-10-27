Kim Kardashian resumes filming E! reality TV show after robbery

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Kim Kardashian has returned to filming the reality series "Keeping up with the Kardashians," the E! network said on Wednesday, following a brief hiatus from the show after she was robbed in Paris earlier this month.

A network spokesperson said in a statement that full production had resumed and Kardashian was filming with her family. There were no details about the focus of the latest season.

A representative for Kardashian did not respond to a request for comment.

Kardashian, 35, was seen at her husband Kanye West's Los Angeles concert on Tuesday, according to E! Online and MTV.

E! Online said she was seen backstage with mother Kris Kenner, sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, and friends, and that there was heavy security.

The show, which documents the lives of the Kardashian family, went on hiatus after Kardashian was held at gunpoint inside her Paris residence on Oct. 3 and robbed of $10 million in jewelry. She has kept a low profile since then.

Khloe Kardashian appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show a week after the robbery, where she said her sister was "not doing that well," and that the incident was "a wake-up call" to the family.