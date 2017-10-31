Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production after Spacey allegation

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) suspended production of political drama “House of Cards” on Tuesday following an allegation of sexual misconduct against star Kevin Spacey, the streaming service and the show’s producer said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Kevin Spacey poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Producer Media Rights Capital and Netflix “have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” a joint statement said.