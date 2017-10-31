FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production after Spacey allegation
Sections
Featured
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Reuters Investigates
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Apple
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Ukraine says NotPetya hackers likely behind BadRabbit malware
Cyber Risk
Ukraine says NotPetya hackers likely behind BadRabbit malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
October 31, 2017 / 6:05 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production after Spacey allegation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) suspended production of political drama “House of Cards” on Tuesday following an allegation of sexual misconduct against star Kevin Spacey, the streaming service and the show’s producer said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Kevin Spacey poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Producer Media Rights Capital and Netflix “have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” a joint statement said.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.