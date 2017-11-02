Kevin Spacey seeks treatment after sexual misconduct claims: representatives

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is seeking unspecified treatment, according to his representatives, following allegations of sexual misconduct that have forced a halt in production of his Netflix show “House of Cards” and a social media backlash.

FILE PHOTO: 71st Tony Awards – Arrivals – New York City, U.S., 11/06/2017 - Actor Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” his representatives said in a statement late Wednesday.

No details on the nature of the treatment were provided. An email from Reuters seeking further comment wasn’t returned.

Spacey over the weekend apologized to actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused the Hollywood star of trying to seduce him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

As part of his apology, Spacey also announced he was gay. but angered many in the LGBT community and beyond who saw his announcement as an effort to divert attention from the disclosure by Rapp.

Rapp said on his Twitter feed at the weekend that he would have no further comment.

Streaming service Netflix, saying it was “deeply troubled” by Rapp’s allegation, subsequently said that production of the upcoming sixth season of its Golden Globe-winning political drama “House of Cards,” in which Spacey plays U.S. president Frank Underwood, was being suspended and that the show would end after the 6th season.

It was not clear on Thursday whether the sixth season of the show would go ahead after Spacey’s decision to seek treatment.

“We view Kevin seeking treatment as a positive step. We continue to take this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production and have nothing further to share at this time,” Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital said in a statement after Wednesday’s announcement.

Spacey’s announcement follows harassment allegations against him this week by two other men - Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who worked in the London theater where Spacey was artistic director from 2004-2015, and U.S. filmmaker Tony Montana.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm any of the accusations.

Spacey is among a number of prominent entertainment figures who have been accused of sexual misconduct in recent weeks.