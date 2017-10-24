Kid Rock rules out run for U.S. Senate after feeding rumors

(Reuters) - Singer Kid Rock ruled out running for a seat in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, saying in a radio interview that his earlier hints about seeking office next year were a lark as he readied to release a new album and go on tour.

FILE PHOTO: Kid Rock inducts rock band Cheap Trick at the 31st annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. on April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Rock, 46, a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, fostered rumors he would run, presumably in his native Michigan, throughout the year. In July, he launched a website and promoted it through social media: kidrockforsenate.com.

But in a profanity-laced appearance on the Howard Stern radio show he scoffed at the idea of him as a senator, saying it was obvious he was never serious.

“Let’s roll with it for a little while,” he said on Tuesday, recalling his decision to feed the chatter. “Everyone gets their panties in a bunch.”

Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, has a new album, “Sweet Southern Sugar,” coming out next month. He earned fame with his 1998 debut album, “Devil Without a Cause.” His music mixes rap, rock and country.

Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat and one of Michigan’s two senators, is up for re-election for her fourth term in 2018. She used the Rock rumors to urge supporters to donate to her campaign, saying polls showed he actually could become the Republican candidate.

In July, Rock said he was concerned about voter apathy and planned to start a non-profit organization to encourage people to register to vote. His publicist, Kirt Webster, did not respond on Tuesday to questions about the progress Rock has made to that end.