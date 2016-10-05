FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Rapper Kid Cudi in rehab after years of fighting depression
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
October 5, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

Rapper Kid Cudi in rehab after years of fighting depression

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kid Cudi performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2014.Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Rapper Kid Cudi has checked himself into rehab for depression, saying he has suffered for years from anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

In a posting on Tuesday on his Facebook page the 32-year-old Ohio born musician and actor said he had been "living a lie."

"Yesterday I checked myself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges. I am not at peace. I haven't been since you've known me. If I didn't come here, I would've done something to myself. I simply am a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions everyday of my life. There's a ragin' violent storm inside of my heart at all times," he wrote.

"My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it," he added.

Cudi has spoken in interviews in the past three years about his struggles with depression and also with alcohol and drug addiction.

His sixth album, "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'" was scheduled for release in September but has not yet appeared.

As an actor Cudi has appeared in the movie "Entourage" and the TV series "How to Make It in America."

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.