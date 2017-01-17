FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Art imitates life? Kim Kardashian films cameo for jewel heist movie
#Entertainment News
January 17, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 7 months ago

Art imitates life? Kim Kardashian films cameo for jewel heist movie

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016.Eduardo Munoz/File photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Four months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for the upcoming female heist caper "Ocean's Eight."

Kardashian, dressed in a white sheer ballgown and fur jacket, and her half sister Kendall Jenner, wearing white lace, were photographed in New York on Monday, after apparently shooting scenes at a fictitious Metropolitan Museum of Art gala for the movie.

A Hollywood source said the sisters are making cameos for the film, whose A-list stars include Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour and fashion designer Zac Posen have also been spotted near the set of the movie, whose plot reportedly includes a jewel robbery at New York's annual Met Gala, a celebrity-packed fundraiser.

In October, Kardashian was tied up and robbed of some $10 million of jewelry in Paris while attending fashion week. The robbery caused her to retreat from public life and social media but in the past couple of weeks, the TV reality star has traveled to Dubai, begun making appearances again and returned to her popular Twitter and Instagram accounts.

"Ocean's Eight" is a female-driven spinoff of the "Ocean's Eleven" crime caper trilogy starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt in the early 2000's.

It is expected to arrive in movie theaters in June 2018.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio

