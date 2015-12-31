FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medal of Honor recipient charged in South Carolina hit-and-run
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 31, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Medal of Honor recipient charged in South Carolina hit-and-run

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Medal of Honor recipient retired U.S. Marine Cpl. Kyle Carpenter arrives for the National Portrait Gallery’s presentation of the inaugural American Portrait Gala in Washington November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - Medal of Honor recipient Kyle Carpenter, who saved a fellow Marine’s life in Afghanistan in 2010, was arrested on Thursday in South Carolina in connection with a hit-and-run incident in which a pedestrian was injured, police said.

Carpenter, 26, turned himself in on misdemeanor charges of hit and run involving personal injury and making an improper left turn, the Columbia Police Department said in a statement. He was released on bond.

Police said Carpenter cooperated with the investigation and was not believed to have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident.

Carpenter received the United States’ highest award in 2014 for heroism shown when he threw himself onto a grenade during an attack on his post in southern Afghanistan in 2010.

He lost most of his jaw and an eye, his arm was fractured in more than 30 places and he was in a coma for five weeks. His comrade sustained brain injuries but survived the attack.

He was medically retired from the Marines and is studying at the University of South Carolina, The State newspaper reported.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.