FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested in New York anti-Trump protest
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 26, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 7 months ago

Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested in New York anti-Trump protest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early on Thursday after a scuffle outside a New York museum where he was chanting "He will not divide us" during a live-streamed protest against President Donald Trump, police said.

The "Transformers" and "American Honey" star allegedly pulled a 25-year-old man's scarf, scratched his face and shoved him at about 12:30 a.m. EST outside the Museum of the Moving Image in the borough of Queens, a police spokesman said.

The cause of the altercation was unknown. The 30-year-old actor was chanting "He will not divide us" into a live-stream camera mounted on a wall when the incident took place.

LaBeouf and two other artists began the protest on Jan. 20, the day that Trump, a Republican, was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States. They have invited the public to repeat the words into the camera nonstop for the next four years in a "participatory performance," according to their website.

LaBeouf was released after being charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment, the police spokesman said. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

Representatives for LaBeouf did immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jeffrey Benkoe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.