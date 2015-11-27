FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Is singer Adam Lambert just too sexy for strait-laced Singapore?
#Entertainment News
November 27, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Is singer Adam Lambert just too sexy for strait-laced Singapore?

Fathin Ungku

2 Min Read

Adam Lambert performs with the band Queen during the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Adam Lambert may have been a hit on American Idol but rival petitions in Singapore have gathered thousands of online votes in a lively debate over whether he is too sexy to be allowed to perform at the city-state’s largest New Year’s eve concert.

The petition against Lambert, addressed to concert organizer Mediacorp and the government, has gathered around 14,000 signatures to back its case that a performance by the openly gay singer did not align with Singaporean values.

However, two rival petitions backing Lambert had gathered more than 11,000 votes by Friday arguing that allowing the performance would show that Singapore shunned discrimination and promoted diversity. (bit.ly/1YxauEe) (http:/bit.ly/1MHicq7)

The concert organizer said it was sticking with Lambert, a runner-up on American idol who caused controversy during his 2009 American Music Awards performance when he kissed his male keyboard player and stimulated sexual acts with dancers.

Sex between men is illegal in Singapore.

"We urge the organizers of Countdown 2016 to recognize and respect the values of the majority of Singapore that has voiced its desire to preserve our nation’s moral fiber," reads the protest petition, which was posted anonymously by a group saying it represented concerned parents. (bit.ly/1lNoM5N)

The petitioners argue that having Lambert at the concert would bring a sour note to the end of the conservative city-state’s 50th birthday celebrations.

State TV company Mediacorp maintained Lambert would perform, and said the televised concert would be suitable for family audiences and conform with broadcast regulations.

Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Rodney Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
