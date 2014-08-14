FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broadway to dim lights in memory of actress Lauren Bacall
August 14, 2014

Broadway to dim lights in memory of actress Lauren Bacall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Broadway theaters will dim their marquees on Friday evening in memory of Tony Award winner and iconic Hollywood screen actress Lauren Bacall, who died on Tuesday at the age of 89.

Bacall, whose film roles and romance and marriage to actor Humphrey Bogart made her a legend during Hollywood’s Golden Age, died in New York, where she had lived for several decades.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

The Broadway League, which represents producers and theaters, said the marquees will be dimmed for a minute in her honor.

“Lauren Bacall had a distinct presence on stage and screen during a career that spanned decades,” said Charlotte St. Martin, executive director of The Broadway League.

Actress Lauren Bacall arrives at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

“Along with her talent and memorable performances, her timeless beauty and witty intelligence will be remembered,” she said in a statement.

During her long career, Bacall, who was known for her husky voice and sultry style, appeared in more than 30 films, including “To Have and Have Not,” “The Big Sleep” and “Key Largo” with Bogart.

A flower is left in honor of Lauren Bacall outside The Dakota Apartments in New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

She won two Tonys for the Broadway musicals “Applause” in 1970, based on the film “All About Eve,” and for “Woman of the Year” in 1981, and was awarded an honorary Oscar in 2009.

Bacall was married to Bogart for a decade until his death in 1957. She married actor Jason Robards Jr. in 1961. They divorced after eight years.

She is survived by her sons, Stephen Bogart and Sam Robards, a daughter, Leslie Bogart, and six grandchildren.

(This version of the story corrects paragraph 8 to indicate the musical “Applause” was based on the film “All About Eve.” Bacall appeared in the musical only.)

Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Bernadette Baum


