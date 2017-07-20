FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linkin Park lead singer reported dead in suicide: TMZ
#Entertainment News
July 20, 2017 / 6:43 PM / in 7 minutes

Linkin Park lead singer reported dead in suicide: TMZ

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chester Bennington of the band Linkin Park performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012.Steve Marcus/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Chester Bennington, the lead singer of rock band Linkin Park, was reported to have committed suicide on Thursday at his southern California home.

Celebrity website TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, said Bennington, 41, had hung himself at his Palos Verdes home near Los Angeles.

A Palos Verdes police spokesman could not confirm the report. But spokesman Greg Robinson said in a statement that officers had been dispatched to an address in Palos Verdes early on Thursday morning.

Representatives of the band did not immediately return calls for comment.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Chris Reese

