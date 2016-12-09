Trump keeping executive producer job on 'Celebrity Apprentice': source
WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump won't be firing himself from "Celebrity Apprentice."
LONDON One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson's mother has died from an aggressive form of leukemia, her family said on Friday.
Johannah Deakin, 43, who worked as a midwife and had seven children, died on Wednesday in hospital in Sheffield, where she had been since May after being diagnosed with the cancer.
Tomlinson, Deakin's oldest child, is scheduled to perform at the final of British television singing contest "The X Factor" at the weekend, British media reported.
The show's creator Simon Cowell, who brought together the boy band during an earlier series in 2010, said on Twitter:
"Heartbroken for you @Louis_Tomlinson. Your mum Jay was an incredible person."
Deakin's last Instagram post five weeks ago was a picture of Tomlinson, who she described as "my perfect boy".
(Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Alexander Smith)
NEW YORK/LONDON Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has proposed buying the 61 percent of British pay-TV firm Sky Plc it does not already own for around $14 billion, five years after a political scandal scuppered a previous bid.
Kanye West, sporting a new blond look, has surfaced for the first time since spending more than a week in a psychiatric hospital.