#Entertainment News
July 17, 2017 / 12:41 AM / 5 minutes ago

Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dead at 89

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Actor Martin Landau smiles as he arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012.Danny Moloshok/File Photo

(Reuters) - Martin Landau, a star of the 1960s television series "Mission: Impossible" who made a late-career comeback with an Academy Award-winning performance in the 1994 film "Ed Wood," died on Saturday at age 89, his publicist said on Sunday.

Slideshow (8 Images)

Landau died at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles from unexpected complications during a short hospitalization for an undisclosed illness, publicist Dick Guttman said in a statement.

Landau won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his portrayal of horror movie star Bela Lugosi in the Tim Burton film "Ed Wood." He had been nominated for an Academy Award twice before, first for his performance in Francis Coppola's "Tucker" and again for Woody Allen's "Crimes and Misdemeanors."

Reporting by Daniel Trotta in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney

