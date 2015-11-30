Ex-child star Mary-Kate Olsen marries French banker Sarkozy

Ashley Olsen (L) and Mary-Kate Olsen arrive for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Center in New York June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former child star and fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen has married Frenchman Olivier Sarkozy - the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy - in a quiet New York ceremony, her former “Full House” TV co-star said on Monday.

Bob Saget, who appeared with Olsen and her twin sister Ashley on the 1990s U.S. television comedy, confirmed reports during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show that the two had wed.

“I was not invited, but I‘m very happy and I sent a ‘Mazel tov’ text,” Saget told “Today.” “I‘m very happy. I love her very much. I hope they’re happy.”

Olsen, 29, and Sarkozy, 46, a banker who is based in the United States, had been dating for about three years and were engaged in 2014.

Celebrity media reported the couple wed in New York on Friday in front of about 50 guests at a private home. Representatives of the couple did not return requests for comment.

It is the first marriage for Olsen, and the second for Sarkozy, who has two children.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made their acting debuts as infants on “Full House” and went on to star together in dozens of movies and TV shows, becoming multimillionaires by the time they turned 18.

As adults, they launched several clothing lines, and earlier this year were jointly named womenswear designers of the year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America for their brand The Row.