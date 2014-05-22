Paul McCartney expected to make full recovery from illness

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Beatle Paul McCartney, who canceled a series of concerts in Japan and South Korea, is expected to make a full recovery after being treated in a Tokyo hospital for a viral infection, a spokeswoman for the British musician said on Thursday.

McCartney, 71, postponed two shows in Tokyo earlier this week due to illness, and on Thursday canceled more concerts due to take place in Japan this week and South Korea next week.

“Since contracting a virus last week that led to the postponement of tour dates, Paul received successful medical treatment at a hospital in Tokyo,” according to a statement issued by his spokeswoman Perri Cohen.

“He will make a complete recovery and has been ordered to take a few days rest. Paul has been extremely moved by all the messages and well wishes he has received from fans all over the world,” she added.

No other details were immediately available.

McCartney, who rarely cancels concerts, said in a statement this week that he hated to disappoint his fans. He came to Japan after a South American tour.

McCartney and drummer Ringo Starr are the two surviving members of the Beatles, which broke up in 1970.

A native of Liverpool who largely taught himself how to play, McCartney has been known for a long and versatile musical life that included a stint with the band “Wings” after the Beatles, followed by a flourishing solo career.