Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney leaves Japan after illness, cancels Asian tour
May 27, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney leaves Japan after illness, cancels Asian tour

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Musician Paul McCartney attends The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles 23rd Annual Simply Shakespeare benefit reading of "The Two Gentlemen of Verona" in Santa Monica, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Beatle Paul McCartney, who cancel led his Asian concert tour and was treated at a Japanese hospital after falling ill in Tokyo, has recovered and left Japan, concert organizers said on Tuesday.

McCartney, 71, left on a charter flight on Monday, they added. No destination was given, but Japanese media said he had headed for London.

“Paul McCartney himself hopes to return to Japan for more concerts as soon as possible,” the organizers said in a statement, adding that this would be negotiated.

McCartney called off his sold-out Japan tour last week after falling ill with a viral infection, much to the disappointment of fans - some of whom had paid 100,000 yen ($980) to see him. He later canceled a concert set for South Korea.

McCartney and drummer Ringo Starr are the two surviving members of the Beatles, which Guinness has ranked as the world’s biggest-selling musical group, and which broke up in 1970.

A native of Liverpool who largely taught himself how to play, McCartney has been known for a long and versatile musical life that included a stint with the band “Wings” after the Beatles, followed by a flourishing solo career.

($1=101.8750 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

