Man arrested in N.C. robbery involving 'American Idol' Scott McCreery

American Idol season 10 winner Scotty McCreery arrives at the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Calfiornia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

WINSTON-SALEM N.C. (Reuters) - A 19-year-old man has been charged with robbing country music singer and “American Idol” winner Scotty McCreery and several friends at gunpoint in an apartment in Raleigh, North Carolina, police said on Wednesday.

McCreery, 20, was visiting the home early on Monday when Mikkail Jamal Shaw and two other armed intruders burst in and forced the singer and his friends to lie face-down at gunpoint, then took wallets, cash and electronic items before fleeing, police spokesman Jim Sughrue said.

The apartment is located near North Carolina State University, where McCreery, who won the “American Idol” television singing contest in 2011, is a sophomore.

No one was hurt. Sughrue previously said there was no apparent connection between the suspects and victims.

“It was definitely a very scary night,” McCreery wrote on Twitter after the home invasion.

Shaw turned himself in to authorities Tuesday night, police said. He is jailed on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation and search for additional suspects continues, Sughrue said.

McCreery’s debut country album, “Clear as Day,” opened at the top of the Billboard charts after his “Idol” win, and he was named best new artist of the year in 2012 at the Academy of Country Music Awards.