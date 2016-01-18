FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'American Pie' singer Don McLean arrested for domestic violence
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 18, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

'American Pie' singer Don McLean arrested for domestic violence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Singer-songwriter Don McLean, best known for his 1971 hit “American Pie,” was arrested in Maine on Monday and charged with domestic violence, a jail spokesman said.

McLean, 70, was arrested in Camden, on the Maine coast, and booked into the Knox County Jail at about 3:30 a.m. He was released about an hour later after posting $10,000 bail, Corporal Bradley Woll said.

Woll said McLean was charged with domestic violence, a Class D misdemeanor. He had no details on what led to the arrest.

“It’s not every day that we get a celebrity, that’s for sure,” Woll said.

McLean and his wife Patrisha, a photographer, live in Camden. McLean is scheduled to tour Australia in March.

His eight-minute hit “American Pie” was released in 1971 and reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Its six verses reflect U.S. social upheavals in the 1960s and early 1970s.

“American Pie” was named a Song of the Century by the Recording Industry Association of America and the National Endowment for the Arts. McLean’s original working manuscript was auctioned for $1.2 million last year.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.