5 months ago
Spice Girl Mel B files for divorce from husband of nearly ten years
March 22, 2017 / 12:23 AM / 5 months ago

Spice Girl Mel B files for divorce from husband of nearly ten years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Spice Girl Melanie 'Mel B' Brown filed for divorce from her husband after nearly 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Court papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday show that British pop star Brown, 41, and husband Stephen Belafonte, a TV producer, have been separated since December.

Brown requested joint legal and physical custody of the couple's daughter, five-year-old Madison Brown Belafonte.

Representatives for Brown did not immediately respond to Reuters for comment and efforts to reach Belafonte were unsuccessful.

Brown, best known as Scary Spice in 1990s British pop group Spice Girls, married Belafonte in June 2007.

Brown has two other children from previous relationships.

Reporting by Rollo Ross for Reuters TV; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy

