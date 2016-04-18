FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's beloved Vicente Fernandez bids farewell with concert
April 18, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

Mexico's beloved Vicente Fernandez bids farewell with concert

Ania Poullain-Majchrzak

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - After five decades of live shows, Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez played his last concert on Saturday in Mexico City’s massive Azteca stadium. 

The concert, which saw some 85,000 people in attendance, was broadcast in Mexico and the United States.

“To die on stage is to take to the grave what you most love in this life, your presence, your affection, your respect and your applause,” Fernandez told the audience. 

The 76-year old announced his retirement in February 2012, but his Mexico City concert was one final time to thank his fans for their support.

The son of “King of the Ranchera” has followed his father’s footsteps in pursuing a successful career in Mexican folk music. Joining his father on stage, Alejandro Fernandez vowed to continue his father’s legacy. 

