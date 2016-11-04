Singer Michael Buble says 3-year-old son has cancer

Canadian singer Michael Buble poses for a portrait while promoting his new album 'Michael Buble: To Be Loved' in New York April 25, 2013. Picture taken April 25, 2013.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Canadian singer Michael Buble said on Friday that his 3-year-old son has cancer, and that he is putting his career on hold.

"We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the U.S.," Buble and his Argentinian actress wife Luisana Lopilato wrote on his Facebook page.

"Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well," the couple said.

Buble did not say what kind of cancer his son is suffering from, but said he hoped the family "will win this battle."

Noah is the first child of the couple who married in 2011. Their second son was born in January.

Buble, 41, has carved an international career and won four Grammy awards with easy listening pop songs like his 2009 hit "Haven't Met You Yet?"