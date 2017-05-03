Mexican singer Luis Miguel's lawyer, Kris Demirjian, (C), ignores questions from various news outlets outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

FILE PHOTO: Mexican singer Luis Miguel performs during the International Song Festival in Vina del Mar city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez/File Photo

Mexican singer Luis Miguel surrendered to U.S. marshals and was released on bond on Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued for him in April in a case where he is suspected of failing to pay more than $1 million to his former manager.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, whose full name is Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, appeared at federal court in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The arrest warrant had been issued for failure to appear at court hearings in the case, the U.S. Marshals Service in Los Angeles said.

There was no lawyer listed for Miguel in federal court filings.

The singer was ordered by a U.S. judge in New York to pay the money to the former manager, William Brockhaus, and the case was later transferred to federal court in California.

Miguel, known as “El Sol de Mexico” or Mexico’s Sun, rose to fame with hits such as "La Incondicional" (The Unconditional) and a Spanish cover of 1978 hit "Blame it on the Boogie," gathering legions of fans.

Winner of nine Grammys, his concerts have sold out across Latin America and Europe.

He has sung ranchero to Christmas carols, but boleros are where he excelled, though critics often found him repetitive and lacking innovation.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and Dave Graham in Mexico City; Editing by Peter Cooney and James Dalgleish)