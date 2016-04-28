Modi waxwork joins world leaders in London

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses a gathering in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

LONDON - - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his place alongside other world leaders on Thursday in London - in waxwork form.

His figure, dressed in his signature Kurta in cream, is the latest addition at Madame Tussauds wax museum and stands alongside figures of British Prime Minister David Cameron, U.S. President Barack Obama, French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The wax work was commissioned after huge public demand and the attraction took the rare step of making four Modi models to appear at Madame Tussauds attractions in Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok.