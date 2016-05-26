Marilyn Monroe belongings go on display in London

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - - Handwritten notes, jewelry and a trove of other personal items belonging to Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe have gone on display in a London exhibition before they are sold at auction later this year.

The collection of belongings will go under the hammer at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles in November.

“Marilyn Monroe: The Legacy of a Legend” runs at London’s Design Center, Chelsea Harbour venue until June 20.