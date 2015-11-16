Jennifer Lawrence ranked 'most valuable star'; Chris Pratt soars

Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers on the red carpet at the UK premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" at Leicester Square in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jennifer Lawrence came out top for a second successive year in a ranking of the most valuable movie stars, released on Monday, that saw Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt drop out of the top 10, and a huge rise for “Jurassic World” star Chris Pratt.

Lawrence, 25, an Oscar winner for “Silver Linings Playbook” and star of the “Hunger Games” movie franchise, was deemed “the leading movie star of her generation” by editors at culture and entertainment website Vulture.com.

Previously, Forbes had named Lawrence the highest-paid actress last year with an estimated $52 million in earnings. The Vulture.com ranking also assessed factors including likeability, Twitter mentions, critical respect and Oscar nominations.

“Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr. and perennial favorite Leonardo DiCaprio ranked second and third overall, unchanged from last year.

Jolie slipped from 6th place in 2014 to 17th overall, but she came top of the “most discussed on social media” list. Husband Pitt dropped from nine to 16 on the ranking.

Pratt, 36, had a meteoric rise after two years that saw him star in blockbuster “Jurassic World” and the 2014 sci-fi adventure “Guardians of the Galaxy.” He rose 57 places to no.11, and topped the “most likable” rankings.

Oscar winning actor-director-producer Ben Affleck, publicity averse actor Joaquin Phoenix, and Emmy-winning comedian Amy Schumer were the three “most critically respected” on the list.