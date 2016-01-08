FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Natalie Cole's death due to rare lung disease, heart failure
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 8, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Natalie Cole's death due to rare lung disease, heart failure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singer Natalie Cole sings at "An Evening of SeriousFun Celebrating the Legacy of Paul Newman" event in New York March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Singer Natalie Cole died of a rare lung disease that was first diagnosed five years ago and led to heart failure, her family said.

In the first official news on her cause of death on Dec. 31, the family of the Grammy-winning jazz, pop and soul singer said that Cole was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension after a successful kidney transplant in 2009.

“She responded well to pulmonary arterial hypertension specific agents over many years, during which she performed many concerts worldwide, but eventually succumbed to intractable right heart failure, an outcome that unfortunately commonly occurs in this progressive disorder,” her family said in a statement on Friday.

Cole’s death at age 65 in a Los Angeles hospital caused an outpouring of tributes from the music world for the daughter of late singing legend Nat King Cole.

Cole underwent a kidney transplant after being diagnosed with hepatitis C following a period of heroin, crack and drug abuse and came back to perform concerts around the world.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.