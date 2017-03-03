Depeche Mode return with new album 'Spirit'
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
Actress Natalie Portman had a great reason for missing Sunday's Oscar ceremony.
She gave birth to her second child last week but kept the new arrival quiet in the days leading up to the Academy Awards show.
Portman, 35, gave birth to daughter Amalia on Feb. 22, her publicist said in a statement issued to People magazine on Friday.
Portman, who keeps a low public profile, had said through her publicist a week ago that because of her pregnancy, she would not be attending the Feb. 26 Oscar ceremony in Los Angeles, where she was nominated in the lead actress category for her performance in "Jackie."
"Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on Feb. 22," Friday's statement said. "Mother and baby are happy and healthy."
Portman and French choreographer Millepied have a 5-year-old son, Aleph. They were married in California in 2012.
Portman had been an early Oscar favorite for her performance as former U.S. first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in "Jackie" but the best actress Oscar went instead to "La La Land" star Emma Stone.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.