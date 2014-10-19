FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Buffy' star Nicholas Brendon arrested in Idaho
October 19, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

'Buffy' star Nicholas Brendon arrested in Idaho

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actor Nicholas Brendon has been arrested in Idaho on multiple charges, including resisting arrest, according to a police report.

Brendon, 43, starred on the hit show as Xander Harris, along with Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the series’ title role over seven seasons.

According to an Ada County, Idaho police report, Brendon was charged with malicious injury to property and resisting or obstructing Boise police officers on Friday night.

Media reports said Brendon was in town to attend a comics convention and got into a drunken dispute with hotel staff and broke a decorative item.

Police took him into custody when he tried to leave the scene, the reports said.

Brendon has also starred on “Criminal Minds” and “Private Practice,” among other television series.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

