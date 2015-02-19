FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Member of rapper Nicki Minaj's tour crew killed in Philadelphia stabbing
February 19, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Member of rapper Nicki Minaj's tour crew killed in Philadelphia stabbing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rapper Nicki Minaj arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - A member of rapper Nicki Minaj’s touring crew was killed and another seriously injured in a stabbing outside a bar in Philadelphia on Wednesday, police and the musician said.

The victims, 29-year-old Devon Pickett and an unidentified 27-year-old man, were stabbed numerous times outside the Che’ Bar and Grill in the early hours of Wednesday after an argument, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Before officers arrived, both men were taken in a private car to a local hospital, where Pickett died of his wounds, police said. The other victim was in a critical condition with stab wounds to his arm and side.

Minaj said on Twitter the pair had been in the city for two days rehearsing for her upcoming tour.

“Another senseless act of violence that took the life of a great guy. So sad,” Minaj said on her Instagram page, alongside a photo of the two victims.

Minaj’s tour is due to launch in Europe in March, according to her website. The rapper is known for numerous hit songs, including “Anaconda” and “Bang Bang.”

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Janet Lawrence

