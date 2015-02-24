FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man charged in stabbing of member of rapper Nicki Minaj's tour crew
February 24, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Man charged in stabbing of member of rapper Nicki Minaj's tour crew

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Philadelphia police said on Tuesday that they charged a suspect with the stabbing of a member of rapper Nicki Minaj’s touring crew outside a local bar last week.

Pierce Boykin, 31, was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other offenses following the stabbing. The victim, an unidentified 27-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition, with wounds to his arm and side.

Another man, 29-year-old Devon Pickett, was fatally stabbed in the same incident outside the Che Bar and Grill in Philadelphia on Feb. 18 after an argument.

“The gentleman who is in custody is only charged with the stabbing of the male who is in critical condition,” a Philadelphia police spokeswoman said.

“It is still an active investigation,” she added. “Our homicide unit is still working the case.”

In a tweet following the stabbing, Minaj said the two men had been in the city rehearsing for her upcoming tour.

Minaj’s tour is due to start in Europe in March, according to her website. The rapper is known for numerous hit songs, including “Anaconda” and “Bang Bang.”

Reporting by Patricia Reaney in New York; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
