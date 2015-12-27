Former Cincinnati Reds star pitcher Jim O'Toole dies at 78

(Reuters) - Jim O‘Toole, a former star pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds baseball team, died on Saturday at the age of 78, the team said.

“Jim will be greatly missed,” the Cincinnati Reds said on Twitter. It was not immediately clear how he died.

O‘Toole pitched for the Reds, a National League team based in Ohio, from the late 1950s to the late 1960s. The Chicago native was seen as a crucial element in the Reds’ win of its 1961 National League championship.

O‘Toole, a father of 11 children, was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 1970.

He also played for the Chicago White Sox.