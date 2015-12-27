FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Cincinnati Reds star pitcher Jim O'Toole dies at 78
#Sports News
December 27, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

Former Cincinnati Reds star pitcher Jim O'Toole dies at 78

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jim O‘Toole, a former star pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds baseball team, died on Saturday at the age of 78, the team said.

“Jim will be greatly missed,” the Cincinnati Reds said on Twitter. It was not immediately clear how he died.

O‘Toole pitched for the Reds, a National League team based in Ohio, from the late 1950s to the late 1960s. The Chicago native was seen as a crucial element in the Reds’ win of its 1961 National League championship.

O‘Toole, a father of 11 children, was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 1970.

He also played for the Chicago White Sox.

Reporting by Laila Kearney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
