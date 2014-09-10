Former professional wrestler dies in South Carolina

(Reuters) - Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) professional wrestler Sean O‘Haire died at his home earlier this week in South Carolina, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said on Wednesday. He was 43.

O‘Haire, whose given name was Sean Haire, was discovered by a family member on Tuesday in Spartanburg, the coroner’s office said.

Foul play is not suspected, said Megan Rick, an investigator for the coroner’s office, but his cause of death will not be made public until toxicology tests are completed and a forensic pathologist who examined his body submits a report.

O‘Haire began his wrestling career in 2000 with the World Championship Wrestling organization, where he was a three-time tag team champion, and went on to wrestle for the WWE after it bought out the WCW, according to wrestlezone.com.

He transitioned from wrestling to kickboxing to mixed martial arts, where he finished his career with a 4-2 record, the website reported.

Simone Mack, former wellness director for the Spartanburg YMCA, where O‘Haire worked out, said he also worked as a hairdresser.

“To look at him, he looked kind of strong and scary. But to talk to him, he was a gentle giant,” Mack said.