Screen legend Olivia de Havilland turns 100
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
July 1, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

Screen legend Olivia de Havilland turns 100

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Olivia de Havilland, best known for the 1939 film “Gone With The Wind,” celebrates her 100th birthday on July 1.

De Havilland found fame after being spotted in a stage production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and went on to appear in the 1935 film version of the play.

Four years later, she starred in “Gone With the Wind,” and de Havilland’s gentle but willful personality helped make the role of Melanie one of the movie’s most intriguing parts. The role earned her the first of her five Oscar nominations.

De Havilland’s career, which spanned 50 movies and two Academy award wins, was also marked by a legendary feud and rivalry with younger sister and fellow Oscar-winner Joan Fontaine that was worthy of a screenplay. Fontaine died in 2013.

De Havilland moved to Paris in the 1950s and has only made rare public appearances since retiring.

