FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago soul and blues singer Otis Clay dead at 73
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 9, 2016 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago soul and blues singer Otis Clay dead at 73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chicago soul, blues and gospel singer Otis Clay, whose career spanned decades and a range of musical influences, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack, according to an online statement posted by his management company, Heart & Soul. He was 73.

No other details about his death were available.

Clay was born in Waxhaw, Mississippi, where he began singing gospel music, and arrived on the Chicago music scene in the mid-1950s, according to a biography and interview with Clay on his website.

His first national rhythm and blues hit, “That’s How It is (When You’re in Love),” came in 1967, with the following year seeing another single, “She’s About a Mover,” hitting the charts. In the mid-1970s, Clay launched his own Echo Records.

His album “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance in 2008. In 2013, he was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in Memphis.

A community advocate as well as a performer, Clay was a board member of People For New Direction, a local non-profit with a mission to address socioeconomic issues on the city’s West Side. He also served as chairman of the board for Tobacco Road Inc., which helped build a cultural center in Chicago.

Reporting by Karen Brooks in Fort Worth, Texas; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.