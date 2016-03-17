Sarah Palin says husband still in intensive care after accident

Former U.S. Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin and her husband Todd take in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference final basketball playoff series between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Indiana, in this May 26, 2013, file photo. REUTERS/Brent Smith/Files

(Reuters) - Former U.S. vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin said on Thursday that her husband, who was seriously injured in a snowmobile accident, was still in a hospital intensive care unit after surgery.

Todd Palin, 51, had the surgery at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, Alaska, to repair “numerous breaks” in his upper body, Palin said on her Facebook page.

“Docs essentially lifted and secured every rib with steel bands, anchored the broken clavicle with plates and rods, set aside repair of a broken shoulder for later,” she said.

Todd Palin was in the accident earlier this week, prompting his wife to cut short a campaign trip for Donald Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.Palin was Republican Senator John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election won by Democrat Barack Obama.