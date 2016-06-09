Bristol Palin marries Medal of Honor winner

FILE PHOTO -- Bristol Palin, one of the cast members of the upcoming reality series "Dancing with the Stars: All Stars" speaks during a panel discussion at the Disney-ABC Television Group portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

(Reuters) - Bristol Palin, a daughter of 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, has married former U.S. Marine Dakota Meyer, a winner of the Medal of Honor, more than a year after their initial wedding plans were called off.

Palin’s manager, David Martin, confirmed Palin’s marriage but declined to provide further details.

“Life is full of ups and downs but in the end, you’ll end up where you’re supposed to be,” Palin and Meyer told entertainment news outlet ET. “We are so happy to share with loved ones the wonderful news that we got married!”

Palin, 25, a reality television personality, announced on her blog in March 2015 that she and Meyer had gotten engaged and would marry in a matter of months. But the wedding was called off in May 2015.

Palin said she met Meyer in 2014 when he came to Alaska to film the reality television show “Amazing America” with her mother, who was the 2008 vice presidential running mate of Republican U.S. Senator John McCain.

Meyer is the father of Bristol Palin’s second child, a daughter born late last year, according to People magazine. She has a 7-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Meyer was awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest U.S. award for bravery, in 2011 for saving 36 of his Marine comrades’ lives during an ambush in Afghanistan in 2009.