British television magician Paul Daniels dies

File photo of British magician Paul Daniels leaving a service of thanksgiving in memory of the late comic Les Dawson at Westminster Abbey, in London February 24, 1994. REUTERS/Simon Kreitem

LONDON (Reuters) - British television magician Paul Daniels has died at the age of 77, after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor last month.

“The TV star... passed away peacefully at home with (his wife) Debbie at his side in the early hours of this morning,” his publicist said in a statement on Thursday.

Daniels’ son Gary confirmed his death on Twitter, where he posted a picture of a teary-eyed white rabbit in a magician’s black hat, holding a playing card with a red broken heart.

Daniels had entertained British families with his “The Paul Daniels Magic Show” which ran on the BBC on Saturday evenings from 1979 to 1994.

He performed alongside his stage assistant, and later wife, Debbie McGee and his tricks won him fans of all generations.

Tributes from entertainers in Britain and abroad poured in for the popular showman.

“Paul will always be remembered as one of the most beloved and respected magicians and TV personalities,” celebrity psychic Uri Geller wrote on his Facebook page.

“He was a fantastic performer and showman.”