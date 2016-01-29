FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jefferson Airplane founding member Paul Kantner dies: report
January 29, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 2 years ago

Jefferson Airplane founding member Paul Kantner dies: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Guitarist Paul Kantner of the band "Jefferson Starship" plays on stage during the "Summer of Love" 40th anniversary concert at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California September 2, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Paul Kantner, one of the founding members of 1960s San Francisco psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane, died on Thursday aged 74, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Kantner died from multiple organ failure and septic shock after suffering a heart attack earlier this week, the newspaper said, citing the band’s publicist, Cynthia Bowman.

Bowman could not immediately be reached by Reuters on Thursday, and requests for comment to other representatives for the band were not immediately returned.

Kantner and singer Marty Balin formed Jefferson Airplane in the mid-1960s with musicians including Grace Slick and Jorma Kaukonen, scoring hits such as “Somebody to Love” and “White Rabbit.” The band split in 1972 and Kantner formed a spin-off group, Jefferson Starship.

Jefferson Airplane was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996, and will receive a Grammy lifetime achievement award at next month’s Grammy Awards ceremony.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler

