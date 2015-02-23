FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics swimming star Michael Phelps gets engaged
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 23, 2015 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

Olympics swimming star Michael Phelps gets engaged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michael Phelps reacts after placing second in the 200m individual medley in 1:56.55 in the 2014 USA National Championships at William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. swimming star Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, on Sunday announced his engagement to Nicole Johnson, a former Miss California USA.

“She said yes!!!!” Phelps, 29, posted on his Facebook page, along with a picture of him and Johnson playing in the snow.

Phelps’ former Olympic teammate Allison Schmitt snapped the photo of Johnson and Phelps. A second picture Schmitt posted to her own Instagram account showed a beaming Johnson, 29, with a ring.

Phelps, a Maryland native, won 22 Olympic medals, 18 of them golds. He is eyeing a spot on the 2016 Olympic team.

USA Swimming suspended him for six months following his September arrest in Maryland for drunken driving, and he pleaded guilty in December. Phelps also pleaded guilty in 2004 to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.